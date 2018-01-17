ETB future proofs with CAM Cloud

Exhausts, Tyres & Batteries Worcester Ltd has invested in CAM Cloud to host its Cameo system in CAM’s data centre. The managed service will provide quality, hassle-free maintenance of its server and backup solution at its site on the Blackpole trading estate providing complete peace of mind.

Carl Stanley, manager at the Blackpole trading estate, Worcester, says, “The CAM Cloud hosted solution will ensure we are totally secure and can offer our customers the best possible service at all times.”

Mike Allen, managing director at CAM, comments, “Our hosting services are designed to offer the best possible outcomes for all businesses, so they can focus on growing their work opportunities and delivering a first-class service.”