ETRMA Members’ replacement tyre sales for the first half 2019

The European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association published today its Members’ European tyre replacement sales numbers for the first half of 2019.



The sales of replacement tyres in the first six months of 2019 are mixed:

Passenger car tyre replacement sales continued to decrease in the second quarter, resulting in a total decline of almost 4%.

Fazilet Cinaralp, Secretary General of ETRMA, said “The tyre market provides a good picture of the general economic situation. The low passenger car tyre replacement sales mirror new car registrations in the European Union, which also declined in this first semester”.