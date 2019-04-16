Today the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association (ETRMA) published its members’ sales for the 1st quarter of 2019.



The overall industry sales declined slightly in Q1 2019. This pattern is similar to 2018, which saw low sales in Q1 and recovery in the following months. It remains uncertain whether the recovery in Q2 will balance out the decline registered in Q1.

ETRMA welcomes the very positive evolution for truck tyre replacement (+9%), reconfirming the 2018 full-year trend, and the positive trend in agricultural tyre sales. As for the moto and scooter tyre replacement sales, the positive trend observed during the Q4 of 2018 is reflected again in the 2019 Q1 sales.

Fazilet Cinaralp, Secretary General of ETRMA, said, “All in all, the 2019 Q1 figures confirm a relatively stable market evolving according to earlier observed trends, welcoming a continued increase in all-season3 tyres adding to the safety on our roads. Further, we see a very positive evolution in our Members’ growing sales in the truck replacement market. This confirms the 2018 trend.”