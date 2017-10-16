ETRMA publishes third quarter results

The European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association published today tyre replacements sales of its Members for the third quarter of 2017 as well as the cumulative results of the first 9 months of the year

The third quarter of 2017 brought a further decrease of replacement tyre sales in all segments, with the exception of the moto sector. The agricultural segment has taken a particularly steep plunge, confirming a negative trend already seen in 2016.

When looking at the first nine months, sales of replacement consumer tyres remain slightly negative. The agriculture tyre segment is now markedly negative, whilst the moto and truck segments remain positive.

