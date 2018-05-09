EU introducing anti-dumping duties

The expected provisional Anti-Dumping and Anti-Subsidy measures against Chinese TBR imports have been officially announced, at the beginning of the week, by the European Commission.



The document L116/8 introduces the EU regulation 2018/683 of 4th May 2018. The EC imposes an up-charge of between €52,85 to €82,17 per tyre for all Chinese imports, starting from 7th May 2018 for 6 months or until a final decision is taken on by the AD committee of the EC.