Euro Car Parts announces first-to-market ADAS training course

Euro Car Parts has announced a first-to-market ADAS training course as part of its Euro Academy offering.

Working in partnership with diagnostics specialist Hella, the one-day course aims to help repairers understand how to service and calibrate camera and radar-based Advanced Driver Assist Systems. The intermediate course is the only one of its kind to be accredited by the IMI Quality Assurance Programme.

ADAS systems have been fitted to vehicles since the early 1990s. Since 2016, new vehicles require a minimum of two ADAS systems installed to qualify for a five-star NCAP Safety Rating. These consist of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Departure Warning, both of which are covered by the Euro Academy course.

Bill Stimson, technical sales director at Euro Car Parts, commented: “ADAS has significant implications for independent repairers and it is essential that technicians are equipped to service these systems safely. By offering this one-day course, accredited by the IMI, we are delivering on our pledge to help independent repairers work on every type of vehicle.”

For more information on the Euro Academy please visit https://omnipart.eurocarparts.com/euro-academy/euro-academy-training