Euro Car Parts gets behind Your Car, Your Choice campaign

Euro Car Parts has lent its support to the Your Car, Your Choice campaign and offered its backing of motorists’ right to choose.

Under Block Exemption legislation, consumers have the freedom to choose where they take their vehicle during the vehicle’s warranty period, meaning an independent repairer can service a vehicle while leaving the warranty intact. The campaign, formally called Right2Choose, has been relaunched by the Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) in a bid to refocus the industry’s attention on the importance of choice in regards to vehicle maintenance and repair work, and also to educate motorists of their rights.

Euro Car Parts is supporting independent garages, who really put customers at their heart; promoting true peace of mind for motorists with the confidence and assurance of the highest customer care.

The company is encouraging garages to utilise the rebranded Your Car, Your Choice promotional support and materials available, including an easy-to-navigate website, merchandise and literature explaining key legislation.

Martin Gray, CEO of Euro Car Parts, said: “Many motorists are unaware of this legislation and it’s our duty as an industry to inform the general public and give them the opportunity to choose the best option for their own requirements.

“We will now work alongside IAAF to tackle misconceptions within the industry and beyond. This message is incredibly important, not just for motorists but for the future of the independent aftermarket and we encourage the sector to get behind the campaign and spread the word.”

