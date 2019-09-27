Euro Car Parts has announced the launch of a year-long partnership with the automotive industry charity Ben, through a massive national relay challenge covering 2,500km across the country in just five days.

The #BringItOn4Ben challenge will kick off from the 30th September with Euro Car Parts Group staff walking, running or cycling either five, ten or twenty kilometres on five relay routes back to the T2 head office in Tamworth, Staffordshire. The routes will all start at a Euro Car Parts hub and cover each of its hubs across the UK.

Teams at the T2 facility are also in on the action, aiming to match the miles completed out in the network on gym bikes and treadmills.

To further add to the mileage count, Euro Car Parts Group CEO Andy Hamilton, and Trade SMR Director Anthony McAteer, will each take on 100km during the week, touching as many of the network’s branches and hubs as possible.

Andy said: “It was an easy decision to partner with Ben; their work with people in the automotive industry is widely recognised and one we’re keen to support. It’s a cause that's very important to our team and their families and that’s why we're so focused on coming together as a community to give something back to automotive industry.

“I’m incredibly proud so many of our colleagues have volunteered to get involved in our Ben Challenge. Whether they’re putting on their running shoes, hopping on a bike or volunteering their time to help us coordinate such a mammoth task, the entire Euro Car Parts team has come together for a great cause.”

Ben provides free and confidential advice and support, addressing the issues impacting peoples’ health and well-being, getting to the root cause of their problems and empowering them to make positive changes to get their life back on track. By working in partnership with automotive industry companies, Ben aims to support people through life’s challenges and build a stronger, more resilient automotive industry.

The money raised by Euro Car Parts will help Ben provide services like its free and confidential helpline, advice and interactive online tools, tailored one-on-one support, guidance on housing and debt, specialist counsellors and ongoing aftercare. Everyone who works, or has worked, in the automotive industry can access Ben’s tailored, holistic support, for themselves and their family dependents.

“We are thrilled to have Euro Car Parts on board and wish them all the best in this momentous first event,” said Matt Wiggington, Business Development Director, Ben. “The money raised will enable us to provide support services to people who are ill, have money problems, anxiety, depression, bereavement, loneliness and more. Together, we can provide life-changing support to the automotive community when the road ahead gets rough.”

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/ECPbenchallenge

For more information about Ben and its work, head over to https://ben.org.uk/