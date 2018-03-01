Euro Car Parts opens second training facility

Euro Car Parts has opened its second purpose-built training centre in Sunderland. The facility will deliver the full range of Euro Academy courses with a market-first IMI-accredited ADAS course also available.

The centre is fully equipped with an Automated Test Lane (ATL) for MOT training, multiple lifts and a fleet of dedicated training vehicles. In addition to offering repairers access to the latest training backed by major parts manufacturers, the Academy also gives technicians the opportunity to try out the expansive product range stocked by Euro Car Parts.



Courses delivered at the new training facility range from electrics and diagnostics to hybrid vehicle servicing and customer care. Most courses are run over the course of one to two days and some have an e-learning element enabling repairers to go away and undergo further training.

Speaking about Euro Academy, Bill Stimson, technical sales director at Euro Car Parts, said: “With alternatively-fuelled vehicles on the horizon and diagnostics a daily reality, training is becoming more important for repairers. With the addition of our new Sunderland training centre supporting our existing Avonmouth facility, we are developing a comprehensive, nationwide training provision, which is accessible to all independent repairers. Training has become a core area of our business over recent years and our aim is to grow our offering to repairers, adding further training centres to our network this year.”

For more information on the Euro Academy please visit https://omnipart.eurocarparts.com/euro-academy/euro-academy-training



