Alliance Tire Group (ATG) announces a new partnership with Europa Tyres in the UK. As the UK’s leading tyres wholesaler, Europa Tyres became ATG’s main wholesale distributor for the Galaxy brand in the UK mainland as of June 2019.

Originally established in the US, Galaxy tyres have become one of the global leaders in construction, material handling, mining, and port segments. Galaxy offers application specific and purpose-built tyres for a wide range of machines such as earth movers, telehandlers, skid steers, excavators, backhoe loaders, industrial tractors and machinery, as well as utility tractors and turf equipment. Galaxy is a popular choice with leading OEMs and aftermarket users.



Win-win-win-situation!



Darren Longstaff, sales engineer for Galaxy in the UK, describes the new partnership with Europa Tyres as ‘next level’ for the brand in the UK. “Galaxy offers such a comprehensive and extensive

tyre range that it perfectly fits Europa’s scale and expertise in the industrial and construction segments. We are convinced that we achieved a ‘win-win-win-situation’ where Galaxy benefits from Europa’s broad dealer network, where Europa benefits from Galaxy’s range of high-quality high-performance tyres, and where end-customers across the UK mainland clearly benefit from excellent access to tyres with exceptional value for money”, Longstaff says.

Joe Cook and Colin Creasey from Europa Tyres are equally thrilled about the new perspective. “The Galaxy brand fits perfect in our extensive range of products, and completes our “One stop for every application brand profile.”



Complete Galaxy Range is now available at Europa Tyres



Europa Tyres are now proud supporters and distributors of the complete Galaxy Tyre range, including its renowned Radial OTR and Solid tyres. In 2018, Galaxy launched its full range of Radial OTR tyres specially engineered to keep pace with the challenging needs of high pressure job-sites, thus ensuring that costly downtimes of machines are avoided. This range includes the following patterns: LDSR 300 for loaders and dozers, MGSR 200 for graders, HTSR 400 for ADT machines, and Yardmaster for forklifts.



In 2019, at BAUMA, Galaxy presented its extended SDS range (Severe Duty Solid): brand new LHD 500 for loaders, as well as solid tyres for skid steers (Beefy Baby SDS, Hulk SDS, Super Smooth SDS), material handling (Yardmaster SDS), and forklifts (Lifter SDS). For instance, Galaxy Hulk SDS with aperture possesses the highest tread depth in the industry and thus provides the lowest cost of operation for tough skid steer applications (waste handling, scrap metal yards, rock quarries, dairy farms, etc.).