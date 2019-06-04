European FinTyre Distribution (EfTD), the pan-European platform for the distribution of replacement tyres, has appointed Stephen Childs as the new Group Chief Commercial Officer with effect from Monday, 3 June.

In this new role, Stephen will be responsible for the commercial strategy and development of the business with primary responsibilities for purchasing, brand strategy, inventory control and supplier relations to drive business growth and increasing market share.

He will be supporting EfTD’s group businesses in Italy and Germany to implement a successful integrated commercial organisation as well as supporting future business development.

Stephen brings 14 years’ experience in the tyre industry to EfTD with in depth knowledge of marketing, pricing, Gross Margin management, inventory control, supplier relations with his previous role as Commercial Director of European Tyre Enterprises Ltd, covering Stapleton’s Tyre Services and Kwik Fit in the UK.

Reporting to EfTD Group CEO, Mauro Pessi, the role was created as part of the business’s succession planning review process. Alessandro Bruchi, who has successfully covered the role of Fintyre’s CCO in the past 10 years and contributed to the development of EfTD, will continue his collaboration with the Group with primary focus on the Asian supplier relationship as part of this commercial organisation.

"Stephen will play an important role in the development of a cohesive approach for the group in Germany and Italy”- comments Mauro Pessi, CEO of EfTD – “His industry experience, skills and collaborative approach will be pivotal to ensure a steady growth and contribute to EfTD’s ambitious goals. Stephen can count on the support provided by Alessandro, who has been instrumental in creating a Group procurement function. I am sure that the addition of Stephen to the group will drive the business with a synergised and strategic approach, enabling its success”.