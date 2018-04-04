European Tyre Distributors and Event Tyres at the Tire Cologne

European Tyre Distributors B.V. (ETD) and Event Tyres B.V. will both be present at The Tire Cologne; the combined stand can be found in Hall 6, Stand C 46/D 49.

European Tyre Distributors will exhibit their newest and bestselling products of the brands Leao, Security and Taifa. The company has something in stock for every type of customer as they have a wide variety of TBR, Agricultural, OTR, wheels, industrial and trailer tyres in their product portfolio.

Event Tyres will showcase its assortment of PCR and Van tyres; the brand will showcase its newest addition to the product range; the 4-season PCR and Van tyre ‘ADMONUM’.