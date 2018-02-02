European Tyre Enterprise Ltd (ETEL), the UK’s leading tyre group which includes Kwik Fit GB and Stapleton’s Tyre Services, today announces a series of promotions within its senior management.

Kenji Murai, ETEL chief executive, is being promoted to a global position with parent company, Itochu. In his 14 years in the UK, having previously been managing director of Stapleton’s, he has overseen the transformation of ETEL following Itochu’s acquisition of Kwik Fit in 2011 and the subsequent investment in the network of centres. ETEL now incorporates a UK distribution fleet of over 450 vehicles from a national network of 11 locations, around 750 UK centres and 300 mobile vehicles serving five million retail customers a year, a 180-strong centre network in the Netherlands and franchise operations within Hungary and Italy.

The changes within the Group are: