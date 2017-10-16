​European Tyre Enterprises Limited's successful evening

European Tyre Enterprises Limited (ETEL) had a very successful evening at the NTDA Tyre Industry Awards on Thursday, winning in three categories - Staff Training and Development Initiative, National Apprentice Tyre Technician of the Year (Kimberley Locker) and joint winner of the REACT Roadside Technician of the Year award (Adam Grimley).

Paul Binks, divisional director for people development at ETEL, said: “These awards are a resounding endorsement of the time and effort we continually put into our training and development programmes. We are delighted for Kimberley and Adam for their personal achievements, but also for everyone involved in making our training programme so effective. We deliver over 18,000 training days a year through our industry leading training academies, covering everything from the apprenticeships programme to management and leadership training.”