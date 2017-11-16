General

Europe’s biggest landscape construction and maintenance firm gets the cutting hedge after signing Michelin Group tyre deal

281 01 Michelin Idverde Large

idverde, Europe’s largest provider of green services, has adopted a joint Michelin and BFGoodrich tyre policy across its entire UK fleet as it strives to streamline operations on the road.

The French-owned grounds maintenance and landscape construction company runs contracts from the Isle of Wight in the south to Wick in northern Scotland and has a 1,200-strong fleet ranging from 3.5 tonne light commercial vehicles (LCVs) travelling short distances – including panel vans, crew cab tippers and machinery transporters – to company cars operating nationwide.

ATS Euromaster has been appointed to handle all tyre fitting and servicing for idverde employees and will pay regular site visits, performing fleet-wide tyre inspections and making recommendations to contract managers.

Some vehicles in the fleet are being fitted with Michelin’s CrossClimate+ tyres to overcome the inconvenience and added cost of switching between summer and winter fitments.

