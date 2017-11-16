idverde, Europe’s largest provider of green services, has adopted a joint Michelin and BFGoodrich tyre policy across its entire UK fleet as it strives to streamline operations on the road.

The French-owned grounds maintenance and landscape construction company runs contracts from the Isle of Wight in the south to Wick in northern Scotland and has a 1,200-strong fleet ranging from 3.5 tonne light commercial vehicles (LCVs) travelling short distances – including panel vans, crew cab tippers and machinery transporters – to company cars operating nationwide.

ATS Euromaster has been appointed to handle all tyre fitting and servicing for idverde employees and will pay regular site visits, performing fleet-wide tyre inspections and making recommendations to contract managers.

Some vehicles in the fleet are being fitted with Michelin’s CrossClimate+ tyres to overcome the inconvenience and added cost of switching between summer and winter fitments.