After ending 2017 on a high, Dan Zelos has announced he will again race in his Evergreen Tyres sponsored WDE Motorsport car in the Renault UK Clio Cup in 2018.

It’s the fifth year of Evergreen’s sponsorship of the young driver, which has seen him graduate from the Ginetta Juniors to a promising finish in last year’s UK Clio Cup. The 19 year old finished last season in fantastic form, taking two podium finishes in the final race weekend at Brands Hatch in October.

Evergreen Tyres have been side by side with Dan through his rise and they plan to celebrate the partnership’s fifth anniversary in style with a host of activities planned throughout the season. Both parties are really excited for the upcoming season and are hoping Dan can carry on where he left off.

Zelos said, “We need to pick straight up again from where we left off four months ago – battling for podiums and race wins on a regular basis. Evergreen have been with me all the way and I’m really proud to be working with them and the WDE team for the 2018 season.”

To celebrate the ongoing partnership, Evergreen Tyres will be hosting hospitality for key dealers at UK Clio Cup races throughout the 2018 season at the UK’s leading race circuits. The UK Clio Cup features on all BTCC race days, so customers will be treated to a feast of the UK’s best racing action.

Peter Cross, Commercial Director at Evergreen Tyres added “We’re really proud to be sponsoring Dan again this year, the fifth anniversary of the partnership and hopefully the most successful yet. Partnering Dan in such a prominent series also gives us great brand recognition and reinforces how we support our partners in the UK. This can be seen not only in our UK motorsport involvement, but also in the daily support we give to our whole dealer network.”

The 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup gets under way with its opening two rounds at WDE’s home circuit of Brands Hatch in Kent on Sat 7/Sun 8 April. All 18 of its rounds will take place at the British Touring Car Championship’s high-profile events meaning it appears in front of huge trackside crowds (38,500 on average in 2017) and also live on ITV4.

Follow Dan’s performance in 2018’s UK Clio Cup at the Evergreen website, www.evergreentyres.co.uk. For more information about our full range of products and benefits of becoming an Evergreen dealer, please contact them on info@evergreentyres.co.uk