Everyday Battlers Take the Plunge With Chris Mears And Bridgestone UK

Chris Mears brings Bridgestone UK’s Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign featuring a group of everyday battlers, a performance psychologist and a 10 metre diving board.

The Olympic Champion in synchronised springboard diving, from the Olympic Games Rio 2016, Chris Mears, called on his experience of having to fight to achieve his dream against all odds to inspire everyday battlers from around the UK to do the same.



The task Chris set for the group was to make the daunting jump off the 10m diving tower at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds. In preparation, Laura Cosgrove, an English Institute of Sports performance psychologist provided a number of techniques and mental approaches to help them overcome any fears they had about the diving challenge. Working alongside the group also was former athlete and trainer Professor Greg Whyte who gave his insight on the benefits of positive thinking in achieving personal goals in everyday life.

Their experience, captured on camera, can be viewed for the first time at https://www.youtube.com/user/BridgestoneTyresUK

As a collective group, they embodied the spirit of Bridgestone’s Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign to complete the challenge, gaining a life skill that will empower them to chase their own dreams.

Robin Shaw, Bridgestone North Europe Managing Director, said: “Despite all that Chris has encountered in his life he has kept focused and fighting to chase his dream of becoming champion. He exemplifies the spirit of our Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign perfectly. We hope that his inspiring story helped everyday battlers overcome the obstacles they face in pursuit of their own dreams.”



