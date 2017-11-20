The key word surrounding China’s Electronics & Systems sector ahead of this year’s edition of Automechanika Shanghai is opportunity. Given the rising interest in new energy vehicles, connected mobility, autonomous driving and related technologies, many international automotive markets are turning to China and its surrounding Asian regions to explore the myriad of opportunities presented in these thriving sectors. Now more than ever, the ‘digitalisation trend’ has an extremely strong foothold in the global auto sector, and this is considered the future of the industry in Asia too.

With less than a month to go until Automechanika opens its doors to over 130,000 visitors and 6,051 exhibitors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, the industry is preparing to explore a gathering of ‘tomorrow’ solutions in what is anticipated to be the most advanced edition yet.

Many of the opportunities in this sector will be most prevalent at the show’s E-mobility and Infrastructure Zone and across the Electronics & Systems sector which, thanks to growing interest from visitors and exhibitors alike, will have a significantly bigger participation this year. These areas will gather over 1,200 exhibitors from around the world to discuss the most recent advancements ranging from new energy cars, electric motors, connected cars, car safety, engine electronics, electrical systems, to comfort electronics, and much more.

Ms Fiona Chiew, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd, says: “Automechanika Shanghai compliments the evolving world of electronics and systems, shown through the impressive exhibitor line-up and visitors’ strong desire to source new energy vehicle advancements. This is something the entire industry can capitalise on at the show, because it can be applied to multiple sectors – repair, maintenance, accessories, customisation, parts, components, and more.”

Multiple fringe events and Connected Mobility Conference compliment the trends in autonomous driving

Meanwhile, a total of 57 fringe events have been scheduled during the course of Automechanika Shanghai, covering multiple industry sectors. This includes the AIAG Auto Parts Purchasing Leadership and Suppliers Summit, co-organised with the Automotive Industry Action Group (AAIG). Here, many purchasing executives from the world’s leading automotive firms will gather to discuss their sourcing strategy, needs, and supply chain developments to auto suppliers in Asia and China.

Speakers include Mr Robyn Garfield, Commercial Officer, US Consulate General Shanghai, Mr Joe Smyth, Purchasing Vice President of Ford Asia Pacific, Mr Sean Lian, Director of Global Purchasing Supply Chain, GM China, Mr Kegel Stefan, Purchasing Vice President, Bosch Asia Pacific, and many more.

The fringe programme this year also includes the China Auto Technology Achievement Transformation & Investment Forum, jointly organised by Automechanika Shanghai and the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC). This forum will focus on the automotive industry‘s hottest topics across electric vehicles, automation, intelligent systems and connected mobility. It will also look into solutions for commercialising academic collaborations, and will discuss how electronic product development can contribute to the connectivity sector’s success.