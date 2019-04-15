Excel Automotive Group under new ownership

Excel Automotive Group (EAG) has appointed Adrian Lamb as Managing Director, while Harry Bhogal will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company, following its change of ownership.

EAG has been acquired by Owner of Sancorp Ltd and Managing Director of Autoelectro, Tony Bhogal, in partnership with son, Harry, from TVS Motor Group Ltd (Universal Components Ltd).



Adrian’s automotive aftermarket experience spans more than three decades, having begun his career in parts distribution and then moving over to the supply sector, so he is the perfect candidate to lead EAG into a new era:



“I am delighted to be at the forefront of this new chapter in EAG’s history,” said Adrian. “I believe the company has unfinished business, and while the industry has evolved significantly over the years, with the support of Tony and Harry, I am confident we can return the brand to its former glory – we’ll certainly give it a go.”



Harry, meanwhile, said he was “thrilled” to be creating his own legacy in the automotive sector: “There is a lot of experience for me to draw upon, which I believe will be crucial as I begin this new role; however, I am ready to step up and stamp my own authority, as we look to put EAG at the forefront of customers’ minds.”



EAG stocks more than 2,500 part numbers, which include steering and suspension components, wheel bearing kits, coil springs, torsional vibration dampers and strut top mountings.



Shortly, the company will be moving into a refurbished warehouse in Leeds, but, in the meantime, business will continue as normal and will supply from Barnsley until the move is concluded.



Adrian added: “We would like to thank our loyal customers for their patience and support, and we look forward to confirming new and existing projects in the near future.”

