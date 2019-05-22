|Exide Technologies, a global leader in stored energy solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, has launched its latest generation Carbon Boost 2.0 technology for EFB and Premium batteries for Light Vehicles. The new batteries will debut at this year’sAutopromotec exhibition.
Carbon Boost is a unique, original equipment solution designed by Exide in collaboration with major car manufacturers. Now, the company’s Carbon Boost 2.0 will take performance to the next level. The innovative technology uses improved carbon additives that combine an optimized surface structure with significantly better conductivity. This enables a better current flow within the battery, resulting in improved charge acceptance. It also helps to dissolve the lead sulphate deposits that usually consolidate on a battery’s discharged negative plates, reducing its ability to recharge efficiently.
