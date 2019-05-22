General

Exide Unveils New Generation Carbon Boost 2.0 Technology to Empower EFB and Premium Batteries with Unique Benefits

995Ff390 5688 47F8 9Fd8 F0160Dcd7385
Exide Technologies, a global leader in stored energy solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, has launched its latest generation Carbon Boost 2.0 technology for EFB and Premium batteries for Light Vehicles. The new batteries will debut at this year’sAutopromotec exhibition.

Carbon Boost is a unique, original equipment solution designed by Exide in collaboration with major car manufacturers. Now, the company’s Carbon Boost 2.0 will take performance to the next level. The innovative technology uses improved carbon additives that combine an optimized surface structure with significantly better conductivity. This enables a better current flow within the battery, resulting in improved charge acceptance. It also helps to dissolve the lead sulphate deposits that usually consolidate on a battery’s discharged negative plates, reducing its ability to recharge efficiently.
Stringent new EU regulations have set a CO2 emission limit of 95g/km in vehicle homologation testing by 2021. The new global test protocol, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), for the first time measures the depletion of the battery capacity during testing and converts it into the equivalent fuel consumed and CO2 emitted by a car. In other words, the battery should retain a high percentage of its initial capacity to help car makers avoid being penalized when passing certain thresholds. The recharging process accounts for just 8 percent of the total test duration, with the remainder spent on discharge. Exide´s solutions are designed to ensure the highest possible energy recovery in a short time.

The Carbon Boost 2.0 technology now featured in the new Exide EFB (enhanced flooded batteries) range achieves an exceptional dynamic charge acceptance. Compared with previous EFB generations, 75 percent more energy is recovered in the same amount of time. This allows the new Exide EFB range to exploit regenerative braking energy to a much higher extent, and therefore contributes to meeting the new vehicle emission targets.

Leave a reply