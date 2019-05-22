Stringent new EU regulations have set a CO 2 emission limit of 95g/km in vehicle homologation testing by 2021. The new global test protocol, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), for the first time measures the depletion of the battery capacity during testing and converts it into the equivalent fuel consumed and CO 2 emitted by a car. In other words, the battery should retain a high percentage of its initial capacity to help car makers avoid being penalized when passing certain thresholds. The recharging process accounts for just 8 percent of the total test duration, with the remainder spent on discharge. Exide´s solutions are designed to ensure the highest possible energy recovery in a short time.



The Carbon Boost 2.0 technology now featured in the new Exide EFB (enhanced flooded batteries) range achieves an exceptional dynamic charge acceptance. Compared with previous EFB generations, 75 percent more energy is recovered in the same amount of time. This allows the new Exide EFB range to exploit regenerative braking energy to a much higher extent, and therefore contributes to meeting the new vehicle emission targets.