EXPANDED TORQUE TYRE RANGE AT THE TIRE COLOGNE 2018

UK based, international tyre wholesaler Treadsetters who are part of the TIA Group of Companies, are showing their TORQUE brand at The Tire Cologne 2018 - Hall 8 E059/D058.

The TORQUE PCR range will initially consist of 50, 55, 60, 65, 70 and 80 series along with winter versions for the forthcoming winter season. The winter pattern will offer 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70 and 80 series. The UHP range provides all season options in 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 series whilst the van range has two pattern options across 22 sizes and ratings and 13 winter sizes and ratings.

The greatest increase is in the expanded range of 4X4/SUV tyres in all terrain and heavy terrain categories.

Treadsetters will also be highlighting their new truck patterns coupled with a comprehensive selection of TORQUE truck tyres which incorporate a number of innovative features including a block pattern design for ultimate performance in overall grip, traction and steering in drive positions. Also an anti-abrasive tread compound for increased mileage and reduced wear rate. Additional benefits include a special rib design to ensure impressive directional handling, lateral traction and wet grip in all steer positions. TORQUE truck tyres provide a reassuring combination of 'performance, precision and power' for mid to long distance journeys on both regional and urban roads. The Torque truck range are backed by a quality assurance system to ISO: 9001, DOT, ECE and INMETRO standards.