Expansion at BA Bush

Established over 70 years ago, BA Bush Tyres started from humble, local origins, and now operates from over 23 locations across Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Yorkshire. The company is one of the UK’s longest trading tyre companies who also co-own a joint venture in Lincoln, ZR Tyres, and hold a majority share ownership of Endyke Tyres in Hull. A proud founding member of the UK’s leading independent tyre wholesaler, Grouptyre (UK) Ltd, BA Bush joined together withfellow Group Tyre Members Elite Garage and Tanvic Group in 2010, to form Grouptyre Wholesale (GTW), a pioneering a distribution company that delivers unparalleled tyre stocks and service to tyre retailers across through the South, operating from Aylesbury and Brentwood.

The company continues to invest heavily in new sites and in its people and the BA Bush group is looking to achieve a £60 million-pound turnover in 2018. BA Bush have been able to successfully blend its continual growth with its core principles as a family run company: combining trust with integrity and reputation. BA Bush are pleased to announce that they have launched two new sites, in Norwich and Knaresborough. These two new sites further help BA Bush towards achieving their aggressive three-year growth plan and adds strategic locations to enhance its comprehensive delivery service. These new sites also represent the first stage of growth for 2018/2019 period, with further new sites planned across the period. The new Norwich site is branded under the Bush OE2 guise and is designed around BA Bush’s expansion in the agricultural original equipment wheel and tyre supply side of its business. BA Bush supply assembly wheels to agricultural sprayer manufacturers as well as trailer manufacturers across the UK and this has been a key focal area for BA Bush over the past few years. This is illustrated with the appointment of industry veteran Simon Warren in December 2017 to help develop this side of the business.

BA Bush are seeing agricultural tyres as a substantial growth area, with over 30% unit growth this year compared to last year across all its agricultural tyre channels, including farm tyres for the individual farmer, farming groups, agricultural contractors, agricultural dealerships, agricultural trade and OE supply.

BA Bush’s new site in Knaresborough represents a stepping stone to further growth in Yorkshire, giving a comprehensive service of retail, commercial and agricultural tyre supply as well as enhancing its distribution division. In the first few months of opening, the Knaresborough site has contributed to substantial growth across all channels of supply. Knaresborough significantly expands BA Bush’s trade arm – BAB Distribution – and allows BAB to deliver tyres more rapidly into independent tyre retailers and garages in York, Harrogate, Knaresborough and further to the North, East and West. BAB Distribution offers an unparalleled delivery service in the area – including multiple same day deliveries, underpinning Grouptyre’s core principles of National Strength, Local Service.

