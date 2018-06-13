Experienced customer service account manager joins CAM

Mark Erwood is joining CAM as key account manager, tasked with providing high levels of customer interaction across the UK and Ireland to help tyre dealers develop their businesses through CAM’s IT enablement.

An experienced account manager combining 25 years of technology, automotive and warehousing expertise, Mark is well versed in delivering viable IT solutions to customers that assist with their growth as well as identifying incremental business opportunities.



Mike Allen, managing director of CAM, says, “Mark’s experience working nationally and internationally with dealers across technology and automotive sectors will assist CAM in continuing to deliver excellent customer service while recognising new growth opportunities for both the customer and CAM. His communication skills and account management expertise will enable him, I’m sure, to build fantastic long-term working relationships.”



Mark Erwood adds, “I’m looking forward to the challenge of making a positive difference to CAM’s key customers and working with them to optimise their investment in IT for the highest possible operational returns.”

