FA Cup honours for Yokohama-sponsored Chelsea FC

Yokohama-sponsored Chelsea FC enjoyed a winning conclusion to the 2017-18 football season by taking a 1-0 victory in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Marking the climax of the English season, the sell-out match was watched by a live UK TV audience which peaked at 8.7 million, giving shirt-partner Yokohama another major boost.

“Our congratulations go to everyone at Chelsea football club for their fantastic victory,” remarked David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “It’s been another thrilling, high profile and thoroughly enjoyable season which we’re proud to have supported and we’re delighted that it has resulted in more silverware for the club.”

Chelsea’s FA Cup victory was one of several honours for the club this season. Chelsea Ladies completed a first Women’s Super League and FA Cup double, while the Academy celebrated success with the Under-18 national title and the FA Youth Cup, reflecting the strength and depth across all of Chelsea’s sides.