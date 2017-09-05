FACCENDA EXTEND WITH BVPLUS+

Bandvulc is delighted to announce that Faccenda Foods Ltd have extended their contract with Bandvulc’s fleet management division, BVPlus+, to March 2019. They first became a client in 2008 and the two companies enjoy a robust business relationship which has gone from strength to strength over that time.

Faccenda Foods is one of the UK’s largest poultry providers, supplying fresh and frozen chicken, turkey and duck to some of the Britain’s biggest retailers and restaurants. Faccenda has a vertically integrated supply chain that encompasses both agriculture and food production. Connecting all of these is a fleet of vehicles that are relied upon to deliver on time, every time: safely, efficiently and consistently. With a turnover of more than £500m+, they are one of Britain’s largest privately owned businesses and currently employ over 3,500 people. Their fleet consists of circa 166 prime movers and 190 trailers and operates throughout the whole of the UK.

Bandvulc Regional Sales Director, Perry Buckley comments, ‘All the team at Bandvulc are thrilled to have extended this contract a further two years. It’s testament to Bandvulc’s continued investment in quality; technology and creativity to have such a prestigious operation elect to extend with the Bandvulc Group over the competition. Continental Tyre Group’s acquisition of Bandvulc in 2016 further enhances our offer both to the Faccenda Group and the UK commercial tyre market."



