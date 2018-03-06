Facts and science, mark continuity for innovation and sustainability

The Board of Directors of the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association met recently. This was the first meeting chaired by ETRMA’s new president, Mr Franco Annunziato.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I have taken up my role as President of ETRMA,” said Mr Annunziato opening the meeting. “In a time of change for our industry,” he continued, “it is important to seek for continuity in the principles that have always guided our work: facts, science and solid knowledge to lead to innovation and sustainability.”

The Board of Directors discussed many of the issues that will be at the heart of the upcoming transformation of the automotive industry, starting with the digitisation of transport. This is an opportunity for the tyre industry to foster innovation and growth and further contribute to safer and greener transport, by developing products and services more tailored to the consumers’ needs. To achieve this, ETRMA stressed the importance to have unimpeded access to in-vehicle data, which are a key and essential 'raw material' for the tyre digital revolution.

Another important point of attention was the European Commission Communication on Plastics Strategy. ETRMA confirmed its commitment to play its part. “We want to do this right,” said Mrs Cinaralp addressing the topic. “And to do so, we need to acquire deeper knowledge and apply a holistic approach. We are working and investing in this direction as well as seeking the support of EU Institutions. This is the only way to have a result that is impactful, sustainable and enforceable.”

With two mobility packages already on the table and a third one soon expected, “ETRMA wishes to remain a reliable partner of all stakeholders involved in the future of mobility, safety, environment, free and fair trade and competitiveness in Europe and globally,” concluded Mrs Cinaralp. Finally, the Board recognized again the importance of the National Associations Members of ETRMA, who contribute to the success of ETRMA’s activities. Their action at Member State level has the effect of an efficient transmission belt that brings the EU dimension closer to home whilst allowing national priorities to be brought at the heart of the EU decision making