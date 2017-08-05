FALKEN achieves historic victory at the Nürburgring

FALKEN has achieved a historic first ever victory in the fourth round of this year’s VLN long-distance championship, with drivers Stef Dusseldorp and Jörg Müller in its BMW M6 GT3. The race was also rounded off with success as the Frikadelli Racing Team, who were also running FALKEN tyres, finished fourth.

In qualifying both FALKEN’s Porsche and BMW showed speed to put in a good performance. The BMW, just won the internal team battle with a lap time of 8:04.121 securing second place on the starting grid. FALKEN’s Porsche driven by Klaus Bachler and Robert Renauer were close behind, securing fourth on the grid with a time of 8.05.093. This was FALKEN’s best qualification since the BMW was added to its race roster earlier this year. The Porsche 911 GT3 R of the Frikadelli Racing Team also put in a good performance ending up eighth on the grid.

At the front, everything went according to plan. Dusseldorp and Müller took their stints with confidence and were the fastest car in the field over much of the race. After 28 laps, the BMW crossed the finish line with a commanding 34.5 second lead over its nearest rival. This gave Team FALKEN its first-ever overall victory at the Nordschleife.

"We are ecstatic,” said Markus Bögner, COO at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “Since 1999, we have participated in races at the Nordschleife achieving many successes, but with outright victory having been elusive until now.”