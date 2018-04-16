Falken and MTS launch regional advertising campaign

Falken Tyre and Micheldever Tyre Services have launched a regional advertising campaign to bolster UK awareness of the Falken brand. The initial campaign comprises television, radio and social media advertising targeted to the Bristol and South Wales region, with a view to expanding it into a national advertising programme in 2020.

“We are investing significantly in the Falken brand as we look to further increase awareness and its market share within the UK,” says Rory Carlin, wholesale marketing general manager at Micheldever Tyre Services Ltd (MTS). “The investment into this marketing push follows Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ acquisition of MTS last year. We will gather learnings from this focused regional activity with a view to investing in a nationwide campaign in 2020.”

“The UK is an important market for Falken. We have seen the brand grow with the support of MTS as our sole UK distributor and look forward to continuing this trajectory with MTS a part of the Sumitomo family and as it continues to champion the Falken brand,” says Markus Bögner, COO at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH.

The advertising campaign and its tagline – when the British weather twists, Falken tyres keep on turning – plays on the British fondness for discussing weather and its changeable nature, while reinforcing the superb performance of Falken tyres in the wet.

Radio and social media adverts will run through to the end of November 2018 across Bristol and South Wales. Meanwhile, advertising placed by Falken Tyre Europe GmbH supporting its football involvement and partnership with Liverpool FC will also now adopt the new UK-focused advertising message, showing on Sky 1, Sky Sports channels and BT Sport.

The campaign is supported by a new UK-focused website, www.falkentyre.co.uk, which has a Falken dealer locator and allows visitors to find their tyre size using their vehicle registration number.