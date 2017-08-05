Falken Announces Global Partnership with Liverpool FC

Falken Tyre is pleased to announce a multi-year collaboration with Liverpool Football Club as a Global Partner and Official Tyre Partner.



Commenting on the partnership, Billy Hogan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at Liverpool Football Club said: “We are proud to partner with Falken and are pleased to welcome them to the LFC family as a global partner. Falken has a great synergy with the club and it shares our values in terms of attitude and performance. We very much look forward to working together on this partnership.”

Markus Bögner, COO of Falken Tyre Europe, said: “We’re delighted to partner with a football club as prestigious as Liverpool FC. We both believe in an exciting future and we look forward to working together to reward and recognise our customers, as well as connecting with more fans across all channels, including our trade and retail partners. This partnership marks another milestone of our integrated football strategy. At the core it is built around the combination of in-stadium branding, quality time and experiences for dealers and simultaneously covering the football TV broadcast for Falken advertising in our key markets throughout Europe.”