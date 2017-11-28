Falken Tyres celebrated its global partnership with Liverpool Football Club as its Official Tyre Partner ahead of last weekend’s game.

A shirt presentation ceremony took place before the Reds game with Chelsea on Saturday 25th November at Anfield, where 50,477 fans saw the clash end in a 1-1 draw.

As a specially sponsored game, Falken’s presence was felt all around Anfield, with its branding appearing prominently in the players' coach entrance, in the Liverpool dugout and on the LED sideboards.

Announced in July, as part of the Reds pre-season tour in Hong Kong, the partnership will see the two brands work together to create unique experiences for fans and customers alike, while opening further growth opportunities in Falken’s key global markets. Distributors in the UK, alongside activation opportunities and brand building activities, can also expect giveaways, access to hospitality and invitations to bespoke partnership events.

Commenting on the partnership, Billy Hogan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at Liverpool Football Club said: “We were delighted to welcome Falken to the LFC Family earlier this year. Their ambitious attitude and focus on high-performance has a great brand synergy with the Club and we are excited to be working together on a variety of new and innovative projects.”

Markus Bögner, COO of Falken Tyre Europe, said: “It will come as no surprise that everyone at Falken has been extremely excited about the partnership with Liverpool FC since it was announced in July. We are now very much looking forward to collaborating with one of football’s powerhouses to create bespoke social content for fans as well as provide a range of exciting experiences and opportunities for our UK dealers."



Falken representatives were presented with a Liverpool Football Club shirt to celebrate its global partnership as Official Tyre Partner. (L-R): Isamu Ishida, Director at Micheldever Tyre Services; Masatsugu Nishino, Managing Director and CEO, Falken Tyre Europe GmbH; Peter Moore, CEO at Liverpool Football Club; Yutaka Kuroda, Director and Senior Executive Officer, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.; Alan Baldwin, Sales Director at Micheldever Tyre Services, and Billy Hogan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director at Liverpool Football Club.

