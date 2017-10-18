Falken dominates race and drift competitions around the world

Falken’s race and drift teams have secured an outstanding collection of honours this season with the tyre manufacturer adding a world champion and champion to its roster of three ‘king’ accolades and ‘queen’ title this weekend.

Falken pilot Yoshihide Muroya claimed victory at the final Red Bull Air Race of the season at Indianapolis to be crowned World Champion. In a nail-biting finale, Muroya pushed his high-precision skills to the limit to claim the course record by more than a second in his Falken liveried teal and blue aircraft.

The success story continues as Formula Drift star James Deane won his first Pro Driver’s Championship title in his Falken Tire Nissan 240. His feat helped Falken take the Tire Manufacturer Championship title for the second consecutive year.

These latest successes add to Falken’s hat-trick of triumphs in the Federal Tyres King of Europe series. At the season finale at the beginning of October, Red Bull Drift Brothers driver Joe Hountondji snapped up the overall series victory while his brother Elias took second place overall to become vice-champion. Joe concluded the season on 863 points with Elias just 28 points behind on 835. Both were over 200 points ahead of their closest rival. Joe then joined forces with legendary Dutch drifter Remmo Niezen from the Falken Drift Team to secure an overall win in the team rankings for the second year in succession.

Running alongside in the Queen of Europe series, Polish drifter Karolina Pilarczyk scooped second place in the final event, adding this to her three individual victories to claim the Queen of Europe title for the second consecutive year.

To round out Falken’s successes this season, Team Falken BMW took a historic win in the VLN Endurance Championship at the notoriously challenging Nürburgring in Germany.

“These successes are a fantastic confirmation for our athletes as well as our products, our brand and our company. And most of all, for the many, many members of Falken who have supported these projects with heart, soul and professionalism. The wins are also crowning achievements for our 'Masters of Excitement' campaign, which was launched in Europe this year," comments Stephan Cimbal, Head of Marketing at Falken Tyre Europe.

