Falken Exhibits at the Autogloben Trade Fair in Stockholm

Falken will be represented at automotive supplier trade fair Autogloben, which takes place from 31 January until 1 February 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden.

On its 28m2 stand, the tyre brand will present products from its extensive product portfolio: ESPIA ICE and ESPIA EPZ II winter tyres, especially designed for the Nordic market, the new summer tyre ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN, SINCERA SN832 ECORUN, and the Falken bestseller AZENIS FK510. In addition, LINAM VAN01 summer tyres will also be shown, which were designed specifically for transporters and vans.

The ESPIA ICE tyre, now available in 44 dimensions, feature specially hardened studs to provide better traction and braking in snow and ice, even in short breaking distances. Meanwhile, the ESPIA EPZ II, available in 37 sizes, is the model suitable for drivers looking for studless tyres with the best safety features, without having to make compromises in driving performance.

The new summer tyre, the ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN, was introduced in Autumn 2017 at the Auto Equip in Paris and is the successor to the acclaimed ZIEX ZE914 ECORUN, which was commended by various test organisations. It is available in 40 dimensions from early 2018. It provides excellent traction and grip on wet and dry driving surfaces, yet at the same time with low wear.

Even in its founding year, 2016, Autogloben attracted around 100 exhibitors and 2,600 trade visitors. Taking place every two years, the event is attended by representatives of the automobile supplier industry and automotive garages.

Falken can be found in the Stockholm Globe Arena at stand E12.