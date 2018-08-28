FALKEN Extends Football Sponsorships

Tyre manufacturer FALKEN is extending its commitment to top class European football and is partnering with clubs in Germany, England, Spain, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Poland as well as for the time first time, in Sweden.

The Pan-European football communication strategy is seeing a focus on the English, Spanish and German market. Since last season, FALKEN has been the Official Global Tyre Partner of the 18-time English Champions Liverpool FC. This partnership is seeing the FALKEN brand enjoy in-stadium presence on LED perimeter boards, dug-out branding, the FALKEN Players’ Bus Entrance at Anfield as well as many other engagement points such as campaigns on social media channels and hospitality packages. In Germany, the Premium Partnership with FC Ingolstadt will go into its fourth consecutive season. FALKEN will be highly visible on both static and LED boards at the AUDI Sportpark as well as enjoying hospitality packages and joint activations for PR and social media events. In 2018, the traditional club of FC Schalke 04 will become a vital part of the sponsorship portfolio, where FALKEN will be the Official Tyre Partner of the club including LED perimeter advertising and static panels in the VELTINS Arena in Gelsenkirchen. In Spain, the top club and recent UEFA Europa League / UEFA Supercup Champions, Atletico Madrid, will be added to strengthen the FALKEN brand in Spain and around the World.

The FALKEN Pan-European sponsoring strategy focuses on TV relevant LED perimeter and static boards to reach millions of fans in all core European markets as well as corporate hospitality packages for regional distributor activations.

Overall, FALKEN is now involved with the following European clubs:

Germany: Official Tyre Partner of FC Schalke 04, Official Tyre Partner of FC Ingolstadt 04, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Hamburger SV and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Italy: FC Bologna, FC Turin and Lazio Rome

Spain: Real Betis, Seville FC, Espanyol Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid

France: OSC Lille, AS St. Etienne and Girondins Bordeaux

Poland: Legia Warsaw and Wisła Kraków

The Netherlands: FC Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar

Great Britain: Liverpool FC

Sweden: Ostersunds FK

“With our range of football commitment, we ensure eye-catching and efficient advertising not only in our relevant target groups, but also in our core markets,” says Markus Bögner, Managing Director and COO at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “The previous seasons have shown that football is still the platform with the most appeal, which is why we will certainly continue to develop gradually this commitment.”

Philipp Hasenbein, Managing Director Lagardère Sports Germany and President of Football Europe at Lagardère Sports, comments; “Football is clearly the number one sports across Europe. With its continued Pan-European brand communication, FALKEN is not only reaching millions of eyeballs across Europe following their passion every week, furthermore it is engaging with fans in a unique way in each of the domestic markets. We are grateful to deliver this comprehensive partnership due to our global network and domestic market knowhow.”