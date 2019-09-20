Falken factory-fit for Audi Q3

Audi’s compact SUV, the Q3, is the latest vehicle to be factory-fitted with Falken’s high performance tyres. Nimble in the city, agile on country roads and balanced on the motorway, the versatile family SUV will be fitted with the 215/65R17 99V derivative of Falken’s ZIEX ZE914 A EC AO pattern.

The Falken ZIEX ZE914 is now exclusively available for the original equipment sector where its lower rolling resistance, good handling and braking properties, even on wet roads, offer an ideal combination for today’s driver. With developments to its rubber compound and an optimised profile, engineers have created a tyre that blends safety and fuel economy, whilst retaining the driving characteristics that led to the tyre being ‘recommended’ by leading media tyre tests in Germany, including Auto-Motor-Sport magazine and ACE-Lenkrad.

Key OE account manager at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH, Christian Stolting proudly said, “The Audi engineers’ decision highlights once again the excellent quality and the capability of our tyres.”

ENDS Falken Tyre Europe Falken Tyre Europe GmbH is the European affiliate of Japanese tyre manufacturer Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (SRI); with more than 37,852 employees, it is the fifth largest tyre manufacturer worldwide. In 2001 and 2014 SRI was selected to appear in the Thomson Reuters ‘Top 100 Global Innovators’ list of the world’s most pioneering companies. From its location in Offenbach, Main, the company markets and sells a complete tyre portfolio for passenger cars, light trucks, trucks, pick-ups and SUVs as original equipment and for the entire European retrofitting market. All Falken factories comply with the ISO 9001, IATF 16949 as well as environmental standard ISO14001. Developed and tested in the world’s most demanding racing series, Falken tyres provide maximum driving pleasure. The Falken brand is involved in exciting and high technology platforms such as motorsport with a Porsche 911 GT3 R and BWM M6 GT3, Red Bull Air Race, at the BORUSSIA PARK stadium, which is the stadium of Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, and as the global tyre partner of Liverpool FC. For more information visit www.falkentyre.com