Falken increases load for commercial vehicle tyre range

Falken is expanding its portfolio of truck tyres; adding new sizes to its already proven GI388 for regional transport and construction-site use, introducing new high-load versions for the RI151 and the SI011 winter truck tyre.

Falken Tyre Europe is boosting the load index of its proven-quality steering axle tyres for regional use, as well as introducing high-load and XL width versions in response to market demand. These high-load tyre models have replaced their normal load index predecessors to minimise confusion and the need for duplicate stocking.

The RI151, tailored to meet the needs of regional transport, bus and coach use, is an ideal tyre for all-round use. Bearing the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) mark, it offers excellent all-weather characteristics.

The SI011, Falken’s latest winter truck tyre for steering axles, boasts outstanding winter-beating features. Developed using Falken’s advanced 4D-Nano Design technology, its stable casing and new tread design delivers superb traction, as well as high mileage and lifespan.

Falken is also expanding its range of steering axle tyres for regional transport and construction sites by adding further sizes; the proven GI388 will soon be available in 13R22,5 and 275/70R22,5 sizes.

“By developing these new models and sizes, we are responding to both growing demand for high-load tyres and a desire to minimise stocking multiple variants,” explains Markus Bögner, Managing Director and COO at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “This enables us to cater to customers’ individual needs more effectively and help them to cut costs and save money over the longer term.”