Falken is OEM for new Toyota Corolla

Tyres from two Falken series have been chosen as original equipment for the new Toyota Corolla models, available since March 2019. The new vehicles will be fitted with the ZIEX ZE914B ECORUN tyre in sizes 225/40R18 92 W XL and 225/45R17 91W, and the SINCERA SN832B tyre in size 205/55R16 91V.

The world’s best-selling car, the Toyota Corolla has long been synonymous with high reliability. Now its cutting-edge hybrid drive version is also raising the bar for performance and efficiency – a perfect match for the Falken ZIEX ZE914B ECORUN, which will be fitted to the Corolla’s new hatchback model. The ZIEX ZE914B ECORUN offers outstanding handling and braking characteristics, even in wet conditions. It has been modified to reflect the advanced requirements of hybrid drive vehicles, now delivering improved rolling resistance that reduces fuel consumption. With its powerful grip, the ZIEX ZE914B ECORUN is an excellent choice for all dynamic driving styles.

Independent testers have regularly praised Falken ZIEX ZE tyres; tests held by leading German motoring magazine auto motor sport awarded “Recommended” status to the ZIEX ZE914 ECORUN (size 215/60R 17H), highlighting its “well-balanced wet driving characteristics with extremely neutral handling and high steering precision” and “good ride comfort”.

The saloon models of the new Toyota Corolla will be fitted with Falken SINCERA SN832B as OE tyres. Launched in 2014, the Falken SINCERA SN832 ECORUN was Falken’s first energy-saving tyre and has undergone continual advancements since its introduction. It offers superior wet grip plus excellent aquaplaning behaviour coupled with high fuel efficiency. Testers from the German motoring association ADAC agreed, choosing the tyre as overall winner of the 2018 ADAC Summer Tyre Test. The SINCERA SN832 ECORUN delivered convincing dry performance throughout all test categories and received “Very Good” for driving behaviour and safety; wet performance was judged “Good” and lateral aquaplaning “Very Good”.

The tyres are manufactured at the SRI plant in Turkey and fitted at the Toyota plants in Castle Donington in the UK and Sarkaya in Turkey.