Tyre brand FALKEN will be this year’s presenting partner for the Audi Nines, an annual invitational for some of the world’s best Skicross and Snowboardcross athletes. This year it will be held for the first time in Sölden, Austria on 14 April 2018.

The Audi Nines event offers a combination of slopestyle and snow-cross action on the newly developed SlopeX course – featuring a stunning array of ramparts and downhills created by 17 designers using 200,000 m3 of snow, specifically tailored for use by freestyle skiers and snowboarders. The track enables athletes from both disciplines to showcase their skills, speed and style.

“We’re proud and delighted to be working with Falken as our presenting partner," comments Nico Zacek, founder of the event and Managing Director of Distillery Concept & Creation GmbH, Innsbruck. “Falken and the Audi Nines share the same values of performance, perfection and innovation. We’re looking forward to working together.”

“We chose to partner this event because the Audi Nines is the ultimate in inspiration and precision. We anticipate a unique and thrilling event in a stunning setting, which will reflect the FALKEN brand values and is therefore an excellent fit for us,” comments Markus Bögner, COO Falken Tyre Europe GmbH.