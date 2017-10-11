FALKEN launches new summer tyres at Equip Auto 2017

Tyre brand FALKEN will make its Paris debut as an exhibitor at this year’s EQUIP AUTO trade show, held in the French capital from 17–21 October 2017. At Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, FALKEN will occupy the 80-sqm stand D039 in Pavillion 2.2 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The company will present an extensive selection from its product portfolio plus the new ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN summer tyre, available from spring 2018. This new tyre is the successor of the ZIEX ZE914 ECORUN, winner of numerous awards from testing organisations. It offers outstanding traction and grip on both wet and dry roads coupled with low wear.

Visitors to the FALKEN stand will also have the opportunity to take a close look at the proven EUROWINTER HS01, launched this season as an SUV model. Like the standard EUROWINTER HS01, its development exploited cutting-edge technologies to guarantee high directional stability, top-class aquaplaning resistance and outstanding grip in wet conditions, ice and snow. FALKEN will also present further truck, van and all-year tyres, including its best-selling UHP tyre models, AZENIS FK510 and AZENIS FK453 Runflat.

A Posche Macan, finished in Falken’s hallmark colours and fitted with FK510 SUV tyres, will be on show at the stand and is expected to draw plenty of interested visitors.

“We’re delighted to be making our debut at EQUIP AUTO and introducing our products at Europe’s largest trade show for suppliers, parts and accessories,” enthuses Markus Bögner, COO Falken Tyre Europe. “We’re confident that the show will give us plentiful opportunities to continue building and expanding our network of contacts in France.”