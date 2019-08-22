Falken will once again support top-level football in Europe for the 2019-2020 season and will partner with 18 clubs across Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK and, for the first time, Belgium.

The tyre brand has been the Official Global Tyre Partner of current European champions Liverpool FC since 2017 and is continuing the partnership it agreed with top Spanish team Atlético Madrid last year. For the 2019-2020 season, Falken has signed as the Official Tyre Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach, a football club based in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, that finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season. As a result, the tyre brand has secured a high level of presence at stadiums in its core markets of Germany, Spain and the UK through a variety of branding opportunities, including press walls and interview boards.

The individual sponsorship packages are predominantly focused on LED banner advertising and static banners, through which Falken is securing a TV presence at more than 350 elite national games across its core European markets. Business seats will also be used for engaging with regional distributors.

“Football is an excellent match for our company because it combines performance and passion – our brand’s core values. We’ve been involved in the top level of European football since 2014 and have particularly benefited from the high media presence and the accompanying media coverage,” said Markus Bögner, Managing Director, COO and President of Falken Tyre Europe.

Falken has partnerships with the following European clubs: