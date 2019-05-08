Falken sponsored the inaugural E-Mobility Days Munich event, which took place in the Bavarian state capital on 3-4 May 2019. The two-day programme of activities included specialist lectures on electric mobility, the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles and visit the laboratories of Bundeswehr University, where alternative drive technologies are being researched.



Falken’s Ecorun AA tyre, developed specifically for hybrid vehicles, was on show at the event. With reduced rolling resistance, it is especially fuel efficient for passenger cars with alternative drive technology. It was fitted to a Volkswagen Touran that’s been developed by VOLABO GmbH, a startup and organiser of E-Mobility Days. The Touran features VOLABO’s electric drive ISCAD system, for which it won the German mobility prize last year. With its intelligent control software, the ISCAD’s motor constantly adapts to the vehicle’s load profile for better utilisation of the battery capacity.



Alongside VOLABO’s VW Touran and other alternatively powered vehicles, Falken presented a branded e-cart in its iconic teal and blue colours. It’s one of a fleet that will be present at the new e-cart track in Frankfurt that’s due to open in autumn 2019.



During the event’s lectures, the Smart Tyre Concept developed by Falken’s parent company Sumitomo Rubber Industries was presented by Dr. Bernd Löwenhaupt, managing director of Sumitomo Rubber Europe GmbH. The concept features safety and environmental advancements, including new ‘sensing core’ technology that was named Tire Technology of the Year at the Tire Technology International Awards in spring. This analyses the wheel speed to record information on the road condition and tyre load, with this data aggregated and analysed with other information to detect and prevent potential risks resulting from the road or tyre condition. The sensing core technology is therefore a key advancement contributing to the realisation of autonomous driving and safer mobility.



“Regardless of which drive technologies prevail in the medium term, current particulate matter and diesel ban discussions show that we must think about alternative drive technologies,” says Dr. Bernd Löwenhaupt. “We know the requirements of the automotive industry very well and are confident that we can soon provide the ideal tyre, which we are developing by using our latest technologies.”