Falken streamlines European management structure

After another year of strong sales and organisational growth, Falken Tyre Europe has revised its management structure to prepare for continued expansion. Markus Bögner, existing COO and managing director, is now COO and president of Falken Tyre Europe. Bögner, who has been at Falken since 2009, was primarily responsible for sales and marketing. The new role, effective from March 1st, will enable Bögner to focus on the overall running and performance of the growing business.



Also effective from March 1st, Yutaka Kuroda is appointed CEO and chairman of Falken Tyre Europe, replacing compatriot Mitsuteru Tanigawa, who held the CEO position at Falken since January 2018. Tanigawa will now work for parent company SRI as senior executive officer in the Asia-Pacific region.



Chief financial officer, Shingo Sakashita adds the Falken Tyre Europe managing director role to his responsibilities.

