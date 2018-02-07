Falken takes centre stage in Abarth drift experience

Over 2000 enthusiasts got to try Falken’s tyres last month, as the Japanese tyre maker was the partner for Abarth’s indoor 124 spider Drift Experience at Autosport International.

Visitors at the show had the chance of being driven by a pro driver in an Abarth 124 spider as part of the indoor drift experience. With 170hp and suspension derived from Abarth’s racing experience, the 124 spider offered a high level of performance and agility to participants, complemented well by Falken ZE914 tyres.

Falken provided Abarth with a total of 42 tyres throughout the weekend, clocking up a significant running over the four days, whilst members of the public enjoyed the opportunity to be driven in the 124 spider.

Markus Bögner, COO of Falken Tyre Europe, said: “We are very pleased to assist Abarth at this year’s Autosport International show for its 124 spider Drift Experience. Again, through partnerships and adrenaline-fuelled activities, we show that we are and continue to be the Masters Of Excitement. Falken has a rich history in drifting and this weekend motorsport fans got to experience the control our tyres offer.”

Autosport International took place at the NEC in Birmingham from 11-14 January, welcoming approximately 95,000 visitors over four days.