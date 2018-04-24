Falken Tyre to debut three new models at Tire Cologne

Falken’s new all-season tyre for passenger cars, the EUROALL Season AS210, succeeds the EUROALL SEASON AS200 and has been developed to deliver exceptional traction on wet and dry roads, maximum resistance to aquaplaning and improved mileage.

For light trucks and vans, the new EUROALL Season VAN11 has been designed to combine safety and excellent mileage, while the new mud-terrain Wildpeak M/T01 model is designed for off-road SUV use and is developed to cope with the toughest weather and road conditions.

Alongside its latest products, Falken will showcase its wide range of tyres for passenger cars, SUVs, light commercial vehicles and trucks. Amongst these will be its flagship ultra-high performance tyre, the AZENIS FK510, which has been highly commended in recent tyre tests. Also on show will be the SINCERA SN832 summer tyre that achieved the highest performance on wet and dry roads in the most recent tyre test conducted by the General German Automobile Club (ADAC). Also receiving ‘exemplary’ acclaim from Autobild is the ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN, which launched in autumn 2017 and is aimed at the sporty driver who also wants comfort.

