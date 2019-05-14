Falken Tyres with Porsche Macan approval

Falken is supplying the current generation of Porsche Macan with tyres to the factory after approval was issued by the automobile manufacturer. The SUV versions of the Falken best-seller AZENIS FK510 are supplied in both 235/60R18 and 255/55R18 sizes. The tyres each have the speed symbol “W” (up to 270 km/h) and a load index of 103 and 105 respectively.

The successful top-of-the-range model AZENIS FK510 has been available as an SUV-specific tyre since 2017. With an innovative carcass design, AZENIS FK510 SUV tyres ensure precise steering behaviour and refinement. This is demonstrated through a high level of driving comfort and ensures well-balanced overall driving characteristics. The Porsche Macan is geared towards sporty drivers who will make use of the full ability of the tyres. The ACP (Adaptive Constant Pressure) tread technology improves braking performance, directional stability and driving dynamics. As well as the excellent braking characteristics on wet surfaces, the AZENIS FK510 SUV is also noted for its long operating life. Using 4D NANO design technology, Falken engineers were able to design a ground-breaking rubber compound for the FK510 series tyres which, in addition to providing a high degree of grip, also offers improved wear resistance.

“With the introduction of these tyres, we have continued to apply our strategy of consistently offering an extensive range in growing and profitable segments,” explains Christian Stolting, key account manager OE at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “Awarding us the factory fitting for the Porsche Macan doesn’t just confirm this strategy, but also speaks volumes for the quality of our tyres. Supplying Porsche with our tyres is a bit of an accolade for us!”