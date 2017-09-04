FALKEN wins a place on the podium at Grenzlandrennen VLN race

The four-hour race started off in mixed conditions. While the first few kilometres took place on a dry track, rain soon followed along other sections of the Nordschleife. In the hectic start to the race, the FALKEN Porsche succeeded in making up several places and worked its way forward to third from the front during the succeeding lap.

As the rain repeatedly continued to arrive, the right choice of tyre plus the driver’s skill became critical as the key to success, and FALKEN’s team management made the very most of the team’s advantage in both areas. The team’s flawless performance brought the Porsche back within spitting distance of the leaders – all sparring it out within only a few seconds of each other – as the race progressed.

In the second half of the race, a gripping battle for the top three places was fought out on the track. The FALKEN team benefited once again from their FALKEN tyres, which delivered outstanding performance during this phase of the race and its constant changes of position. When the chequered flag was finally raised, Ragginger/Bachler had brought the Porsche over the line in third place – an excellent result.