Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce it has begun supplying high-performance Falken ZIEX ZE001 A/S tyres to Subaru Corporation for use as factory standard tyres on the new Forester (model for North American and Chinese markets), which goes on sale this autumn.

The Falken ZIEX ZE001 A/S all-season tyres are specifically designed to draw out the full performance potential of Subaru’s new model Forester. Thanks to the adoption of an asymmetrical tread pattern, the all-season tyres have optimised distribution of rigidity throughout the tread, allowing them to provide not only the high all-road performance one would expect of Subaru’s latest model Forester, but also balanced high performance in terms of both steering stability and riding comfort.