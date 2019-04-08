Fans’ favourite Llovera back for more in 2019

Record-breaking former Olympian Albert Llovera will return to the RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires this year, as the popular Andorran seeks to build upon the progress he made last season.

The youngest athlete ever to compete in the Winter Olympics – aged just 17 in 1984 – Llovera looked set for a successful skiing career until a serious accident in the 1985 European Ski Cup left him paralysed from the waist down.

Subsequently turning his attentions to motorsport – a similarly high-octane sphere in which he could satisfy his thirst for competition with the assistance of specially-adapted hand controls – Llovera tackled both the FIA World Rally Championship and notoriously challenging Dakar Rally before settling on the fast-growing discipline of rallycross.

Following exploratory appearances in Norway, Sweden and Spain in RX2’s predecessor RX Lites in 2016, the 52-year-old made his full-time debut in the official FIA World Rallycross Championship feeder series in 2018. Scoring points in both Britain and Canada as he edged ever-closer to the leading pace, he earned himself a legion of new followers with his infectious nature and ever-enthusiastic approach.

Having thoroughly enjoyed that experience, Llovera is eager to continue his rallycross apprenticeship over the coming months behind the wheel of his No. 66 Supercar Lites entry, with the 2019 RX2 campaign due to rev into life at his ‘home’ track – Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – on 27/28 April.

“I’m so happy to be returning to RX2,” he revealed. “I had so much fun last season, going up against some of the quickest young drivers in the world on some of the best rallycross tracks around – and I’d like to think I didn’t do too badly for the ‘old man’ of the paddock!

“Joking aside, though, it was a great year and we made progress all the way through – with everybody driving identical cars in RX2, it’s easy to see where you are gaining and where you are losing, and for someone like me looking to refine my skills, that level playing field is invaluable.

“Along with my partners, I worked incredibly hard over the winter to come back this year – it wasn’t easy, but we have made it happen and now I can’t wait to get out on-track in Barcelona. Coming from just ‘up the road’ in Andorra, I can’t think of anywhere better to get the season underway.”

The 2019 RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires will comprise seven rounds in support of the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy, visiting Spain, Belgium, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, France and South Africa.

2019 RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires Calendar