Pirelli and PUMA join forces to develop a revolutionary new shoe inspired by motorsport.

A completely fresh silhouette made with a sole and upper construction that helps you to control the grip off and on track.

The Replicat-X marks a new PUMA motorsport design philosophy bringing racing to the road.

You know the sound of a racing car? It’s the sound of power. A legend in the tyre industry, Pirelli dominates that power both on and off the track. And now you can feel the excitement of the race track at your feet.

For the first time, PUMA and Pirelli join forces to bring control to your feet. Combining Pirelli’s CINTURATO Blue tyre, used at the top level of racing with Puma’s motorsport heritage, the new Replicat-X is designed to perform like a modern supercar, bringing the track to the street.

The Replicat-X sports an "oversized" full rubber outsole, with a comfortable molded sock-liner. Pirelli’s unique CINTURATO Blue tread pattern on the sole – used to generate maximum traction at wet races - provides grip and control for the power under your feet.

Fast as a bullet, aerodynamic as a racing car, the shoe’s upper features a perforated Microfiber-suede on the vamp, with lateral mesh panels for breathability, providing the perfect fit to own the road.

In AW19 PUMA will bring the track to the street, influencing a new generation inspired by the hustle and roar of racing in their style and swagger on the streets. We will create a powerful and relevant new look and feel for PUMA Motorsports. We will break through the ordinary, tear down the trackside barriers and accelerate into the streets at full throttle!