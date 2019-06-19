Fast-fit operator out to change the perception of industry

A globally established fast-fit operation, which already has around 1,000 workshops on a license and franchise basis, has outlined its ambitious growth plans for the UK to provide its customers with transparency, convenience and confidence across 13 core maintenance and light repair services.

Just a few months after opening its first UK-franchised site in Reading, Quick Lane Tyre & Autocentre is undertaking exciting preparations to open two more locations in Bracknell and Prestwich in the immediate future. The company, which services all vehicle makes and models, is aiming to deliver on its mission to give customers back the most valuable thing to them... time.

By implementing technology at the heart of the customer journey, alongside a fresh new outlook and ethos to team recruitment, Quick Lane offers something different to the industry status quo. Its ambitious expansion plans offer the best possible network footprint to keep customers on the road with minimal disruption.

These ambitious growth plans are part of a wider expansion strategy, which has already seen Quick Lane move into Germany in early 2019, where two brand-new centres have opened in Krefeld and Hennef. These new European locations complement the already strong USA operation that‘s been running for a number of years on a license basis.

Quick Lane‘s focus on delivering ‘time as a commodity,’ shows the company understands that customers value products and services that give them back time into their day – time to spend doing what they prefer, rather than the inconvenience of vehicle repair.

John Dines, UK Operations Director,Quick Lane UK, commented: “As we continue to grow, we’re proud that our ethos stays the same – to be brilliant at the basics, delivering light repair services to a highly professional standard. Our retail-first strategy means we will only open new centres where our customers want us to be, providing a convenient maintenance and repair service that gives motorists back what they value more than anything else – time.

“Our new Reading centre has already become an important part of the local community and with interest from potential franchisees high, we see a real opportunity to create a new fast-fit segment across Europe that combines high trust with continuous online and offline innovation. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”