Fast Wheel Removal with A Winning Combination from Chicago Pneumatic!

Chicago Pneumatic offers a cost-effective solution to fast wheel removal for small workshops & Tyre bays. By using the CP88221 Balloon Jack with its fast lift speed and controlled decent, it can lift a vehicle in seconds. Low in profile at only 115mm deflated it will lift to 2-ton capacity to a height of 550mm, and only weighs 15Kgs (compared with 40 Kgs weight of a conventional trolley jack).

It requires an airline to operate the lift yet once the height is reached the airline can be disconnected as the Jack has a safety valve to hold the position (as with any type of Jack the use of jack stands is always recommended).

Used in conjunction with the top selling CP7748 ½” Composite Impact Wrench, a tool proven tool to be one of the quickest, and most powerful impact wrenches in its class, delivering 1250 Nm of maximum real torque in reverse.

Chicago Pneumatic has pride in its people and its core values such as a clear and proven strategy of using only authorised distributors as a route to market has ensured that the end user can receive the latest best in class Tools backed up by technology training, expertise, superior quality & ergonomics, and efficient customer support.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTVrCbaQM5Y